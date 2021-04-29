Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,042. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.