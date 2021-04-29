Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post sales of $117.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.71 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $101.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $477.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

GWB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.97. 319,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

