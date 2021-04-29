Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINC. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

