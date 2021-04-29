Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.83. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,939 shares of company stock worth $2,548,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.