Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $18.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.91. 14,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.10 and its 200-day moving average is $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 36.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.