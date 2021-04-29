Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 1,351,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

