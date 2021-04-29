Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.