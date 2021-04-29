Zacks: Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to post $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. L Brands reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. L Brands has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of L Brands by 87.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

