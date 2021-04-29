Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.90 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $151.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.55 million and the lowest is $151.42 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $135.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,515,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $144.02 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

