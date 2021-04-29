Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.24. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $10.80 on Thursday, hitting $494.83. 287,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

