Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

