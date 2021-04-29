Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Hold

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

