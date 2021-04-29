Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to “Buy”

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MP. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of MP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 2,249,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,944. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

