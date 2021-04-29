Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to “Hold”

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $342.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

