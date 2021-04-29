Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) to Buy

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salem Media Group news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $52,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

