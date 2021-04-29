Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Theta Gold Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) – Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Theta Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGMGF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Theta Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.