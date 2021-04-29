Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Grupo Santander lowered Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 245.83 and a beta of 1.66.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.