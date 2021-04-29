Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.
NYSE:ZH opened at $10.47 on Monday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
About Zhihu
