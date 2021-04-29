Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ZH opened at $10.47 on Monday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

