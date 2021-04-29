Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

