Zogenix (ZGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Zogenix to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZGNX opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

