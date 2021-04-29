Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 777.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,388 shares of company stock valued at $144,573,891 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $331.25 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.68, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

