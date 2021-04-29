Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $38.27 on Thursday, reaching $1,250.53. The company had a trading volume of 69,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,634. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,138.67. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.85, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,365.19.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

