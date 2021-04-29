Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 80,010 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,010 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 15.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.54.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 293,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,347,473. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

