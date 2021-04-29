Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,969 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.34.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.85. 271,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,495. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

