Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 68.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 586,201 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,858. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

