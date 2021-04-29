Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 18,612 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $41.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $516.10. 203,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.57 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

