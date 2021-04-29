Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,828 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,117. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day moving average of $255.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

