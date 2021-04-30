$0.01 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.41. 694,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,928. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

