-$0.16 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 104,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,588,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

