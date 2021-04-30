$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.49. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,840. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

