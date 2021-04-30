-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.43). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

