$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

FWRD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $88.26. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit