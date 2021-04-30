$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

FWRD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $88.26. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

