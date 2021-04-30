$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

FRC opened at $186.16 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $187.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.