$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.52. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

