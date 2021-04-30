$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.32. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

