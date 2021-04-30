$1.34 EPS Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 644.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $121.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

