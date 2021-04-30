$1.51 EPS Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to post $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.91. Braskem reported earnings per share of ($2.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

BAK stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,078. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

