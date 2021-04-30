-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.45). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

