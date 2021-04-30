$10.22 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.99. Cable One posted earnings per share of $11.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cable One by 305.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded down $12.64 on Friday, reaching $1,790.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,687.00 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,812.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit