$10.22 EPS Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.99. Cable One posted earnings per share of $11.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $44.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.58 to $52.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $52.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.03 to $67.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cable One by 305.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded down $12.64 on Friday, reaching $1,790.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,687.00 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,812.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

