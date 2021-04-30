11,323 Shares in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $837,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

VIVO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

