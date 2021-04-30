11,600 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000.

PSCE opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

