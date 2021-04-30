12,746 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,346 shares of company stock worth $1,620,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.