$13.88 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post sales of $13.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.92 million and the lowest is $13.83 million. Conformis posted sales of $16.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $69.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conformis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,547. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.