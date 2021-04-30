$17.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report $17.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.46 billion and the lowest is $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $70.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.