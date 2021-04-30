$171.80 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report sales of $171.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.60 million. Unifi posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE UFI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

