175 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

