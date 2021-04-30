17,644 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 89,009 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. 174,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

