1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,797.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. 22,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.07.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

