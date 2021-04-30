-$2.00 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($3.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,383,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,473. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

