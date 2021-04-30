$2.54 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Shares of AN opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

